Treasure Island, FL
511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21

511 Plaza Seville Court · No Longer Available
Location

511 Plaza Seville Court, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Paradise Island

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Furnished Waterfront 1/1 Treasure Island FOR RENT ANNUALLY OR FOR SALE - For You Tube Video Tour copy and paste: https://youtu.be/yG5FzpV3pCE or go directly to www.MillerRents.com for all information/photos and tour.

FOR RENT OR FOR SALE: Walk-In/Out Ground Level One Bedroom, One Bath Furnished Waterfront Condo at La Costa Brava - Treasure Island. Tile throughout all living spaces, berber carpet in bedroom. LARGE walk-in closet. Sleigh style queen bed and large dresser in bedroom, leather sofa, chair & large armoire with flat screen TV in living area. Wood dining furniture & matching bar stools at breakfast bar. Only steps to swimming pool/grills. Clean & spacious laundry facility on site. Central H & A and assigned parking space. Sorry, NO PETS allowed. AVAILABLE NOW. Note: Complex has just recently been re-painted. No motorcycles. No trucks over 1/2 ton or trucks with lettering. Trucks must have "tonneau" type cover.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4924111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 have any available units?
511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 have?
Some of 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 currently offering any rent specials?
511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 pet-friendly?
No, 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 offer parking?
Yes, 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 offers parking.
Does 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 have a pool?
Yes, 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 has a pool.
Does 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 have accessible units?
No, 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21 does not have units with air conditioning.
