511 Plaza Seville Ct. #21

Amenities

on-site laundry parking walk in closets pool hot tub bbq/grill

Furnished Waterfront 1/1 Treasure Island FOR RENT ANNUALLY OR FOR SALE - For You Tube Video Tour copy and paste: https://youtu.be/yG5FzpV3pCE or go directly to www.MillerRents.com for all information/photos and tour.



FOR RENT OR FOR SALE: Walk-In/Out Ground Level One Bedroom, One Bath Furnished Waterfront Condo at La Costa Brava - Treasure Island. Tile throughout all living spaces, berber carpet in bedroom. LARGE walk-in closet. Sleigh style queen bed and large dresser in bedroom, leather sofa, chair & large armoire with flat screen TV in living area. Wood dining furniture & matching bar stools at breakfast bar. Only steps to swimming pool/grills. Clean & spacious laundry facility on site. Central H & A and assigned parking space. Sorry, NO PETS allowed. AVAILABLE NOW. Note: Complex has just recently been re-painted. No motorcycles. No trucks over 1/2 ton or trucks with lettering. Trucks must have "tonneau" type cover.



No Pets Allowed



