275 CAPRI CIRCLE N.

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Isle of Capri Annual Furnished Townhouse. This light and bright spacious 3 story townhouse has an open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, off the kitchen is the dining room. The living room has a charming wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the mornings and evenings on your own private screened balcony. The half bath is on the 2nd floor main living area, making this townhouse ideal for guests and entertaining. The Indoor laundry closet is conveniently located on the third floor between the upstairs bedrooms. The oversized one car garage offers plenty of storage for bikes and all your toys. Off the garage is an additional Bonus Room, for office, Guests or a work out room. This unit has one extra designated parking space. Isle of Capri is on Treasure Island just walking distance to beaches on the Gulf of Mexico, restaurants and Johns Pass. Enjoy the local shopping district, park and tennis courts. Come and enjoy what the Florida lifestyle is all about!