All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like
275 CAPRI CIRCLE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
275 CAPRI CIRCLE N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:17 AM

275 CAPRI CIRCLE N

275 Capri Circle North · (727) 644-5128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

275 Capri Circle North, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Isle of Capri Annual Furnished Townhouse. This light and bright spacious 3 story townhouse has an open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, off the kitchen is the dining room. The living room has a charming wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the mornings and evenings on your own private screened balcony. The half bath is on the 2nd floor main living area, making this townhouse ideal for guests and entertaining. The Indoor laundry closet is conveniently located on the third floor between the upstairs bedrooms. The oversized one car garage offers plenty of storage for bikes and all your toys. Off the garage is an additional Bonus Room, for office, Guests or a work out room. This unit has one extra designated parking space. Isle of Capri is on Treasure Island just walking distance to beaches on the Gulf of Mexico, restaurants and Johns Pass. Enjoy the local shopping district, park and tennis courts. Come and enjoy what the Florida lifestyle is all about!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N have any available units?
275 CAPRI CIRCLE N has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N have?
Some of 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
275 CAPRI CIRCLE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N offer parking?
Yes, 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N does offer parking.
Does 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N have a pool?
No, 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N does not have a pool.
Does 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 CAPRI CIRCLE N does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 BedroomsTreasure Island Apartments with ParkingTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-DryerTreasure Island Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa