139 86th Ter Unit A

Amenities
Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 Sunset Beach at Treasure Island Live and Play steps away from the Beach. This Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home is completely updated, Fresh Paint, New Granite Countertops and Peninsula, Stainless appliances, Wood Cabinets, Both Bathrooms are completely remodeled, Gorgeous Flooring, Vaulted Ceiling, Sitting Den/Office/Area, Interior Laundry & storage area, Cordless Blinds, No Smoking Please, Water, Sewer, and Rubbish included in the rent. Small Well Behaved Non-Aggressive Breeds May be Considered