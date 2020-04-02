All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 139 86th Ter Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
139 86th Ter Unit A
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:59 PM

139 86th Ter Unit A

139 86th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

139 86th Terrace, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Sunset Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 Sunset Beach at Treasure Island Live and Play steps away from the Beach. This Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home is completely updated, Fresh Paint, New Granite Countertops and Peninsula, Stainless appliances, Wood Cabinets, Both Bathrooms are completely remodeled, Gorgeous Flooring, Vaulted Ceiling, Sitting Den/Office/Area, Interior Laundry & storage area, Cordless Blinds, No Smoking Please, Water, Sewer, and Rubbish included in the rent. Small Well Behaved Non-Aggressive Breeds May be Considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 86th Ter Unit A have any available units?
139 86th Ter Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 139 86th Ter Unit A have?
Some of 139 86th Ter Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 86th Ter Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
139 86th Ter Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 86th Ter Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 139 86th Ter Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 139 86th Ter Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 139 86th Ter Unit A offers parking.
Does 139 86th Ter Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 86th Ter Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 86th Ter Unit A have a pool?
No, 139 86th Ter Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 139 86th Ter Unit A have accessible units?
No, 139 86th Ter Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 139 86th Ter Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 86th Ter Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 86th Ter Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 139 86th Ter Unit A has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with ParkingTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Treasure Island Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa