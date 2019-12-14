12444 Capri Cir.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WATERFRONT ON TREASURE ISLAND! - Amazing waterfront condo directly on a wide canal to the intercoastal waterway then to gulf. You will love the first floor garage with back screened patio that overlooks the water and upstairs balcony off the family room. Dining room and living room with fireplace along with generous master and gorgeous views. PER HOA 2 SMALL PETS UP TO 20 LBS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE MEDIUM SIZED PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.



(RLNE2918476)