12444 Capri Circle North, Treasure Island, FL 33706 Isle Of Capri
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WATERFRONT ON TREASURE ISLAND! - Amazing waterfront condo directly on a wide canal to the intercoastal waterway then to gulf. You will love the first floor garage with back screened patio that overlooks the water and upstairs balcony off the family room. Dining room and living room with fireplace along with generous master and gorgeous views. PER HOA 2 SMALL PETS UP TO 20 LBS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE MEDIUM SIZED PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.
(RLNE2918476)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12444 Capri Cir. have any available units?
12444 Capri Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 12444 Capri Cir. have?
Some of 12444 Capri Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12444 Capri Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
12444 Capri Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12444 Capri Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12444 Capri Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 12444 Capri Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 12444 Capri Cir. offers parking.
Does 12444 Capri Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12444 Capri Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12444 Capri Cir. have a pool?
No, 12444 Capri Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 12444 Capri Cir. have accessible units?
No, 12444 Capri Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 12444 Capri Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12444 Capri Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12444 Capri Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12444 Capri Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)