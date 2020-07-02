All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

4704 Lodestone Drive

4704 Lodestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Lodestone Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Crest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 7-12 months @ $3,899 per month
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,947 Sq.ft.
Year Built: 1971
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Stucco/Masonry
Floors: 1 Story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer
Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage
Laundry: In Garage
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: None allowed

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Fully Renovated
Partially furnished
Pool with view
Huge paver patio with seating covered seating area and big screen TV
Full Bar
Canal-Front

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7-12 months
Date AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: Immediately
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595
Online Application: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

