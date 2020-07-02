4704 Lodestone Drive.

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 7-12 months @ $3,899 per month
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,947 Sq.ft.
Year Built: 1971
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Stucco/Masonry
Floors: 1 Story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer
Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage
Laundry: In Garage
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: None allowed
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Fully Renovated
Partially furnished
Pool with view
Huge paver patio with seating covered seating area and big screen TV
Full Bar
Canal-Front
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7-12 months
Date AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: Immediately
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595
Online Application: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
BEWARE OF SCAMS!