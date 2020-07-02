4704 Lodestone Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 7-12 months @ $3,899 per month

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1,947 Sq.ft.

Year Built: 1971

Property Type: Single Family Home

Construction: Stucco/Masonry

Floors: 1 Story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer

Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage

Laundry: In Garage

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: None allowed



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Fully Renovated

Partially furnished

Pool with view

Huge paver patio with seating covered seating area and big screen TV

Full Bar

Canal-Front



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 7-12 months

Date AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: Immediately

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC

813-494-2595

Online Application: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!