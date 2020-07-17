6394 Lost Tree Ln

Amenities

Timber Pines furnished rental! This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home is available for rent! Featuring a living room, den, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom suite. Timber pines is a 55+ gated community.



Renting 3-6 months Rental price is $2500 and includes utilities.

Renting 6-12 months Rental Price is $1700-RENT INCLUDES: Lawn care, Water and amenity fee.

Available: Now

Pets: 2 small pets allowed

o 2 executive 18 hole courses – The Hills and The Lakes

o 1 championship 18 hole course – The Grand Pines

o 1 pitch and putt 9 hole course – The Highlands

o 1 driving range

o 2 putting greens

o 2 chipping greens

o 1 pitching green

o 1 practice sand bunker



o Fully stocked pro shop

· Private Country Club Restaurant and Grill

· 2 community geo-thermally temperature controlled swimming pools and spas

· Performing Arts Center

· Lodge Activity Center – Includes ball room, kitchen, library, card rooms, wifi access, etc.)

· Covered bocce ball and shuffle board courts

· Horseshoes

· 8 lighted tennis courts

· Fitness Center – fully equipped

· Wood Working Shop – fully equipped

· Arts and Crafts Center

· Pool/Billiards room with 8 professional tables

· Scenic lakes and ponds throughout the community

· Newly renovated water irrigation system for golf courses and common grounds

· Over 100 Social Clubs and Classes (go to Amenities / Clubs & Classes for specific listing)



