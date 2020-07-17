6394 Lost Tree Ln

Amenities
Timber Pines furnished rental! This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home is available for rent! Featuring a living room, den, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom suite. Timber pines is a 55+ gated community.
Renting 3-6 months Rental price is $2500 and includes utilities.
Renting 6-12 months Rental Price is $1700-RENT INCLUDES: Lawn care, Water and amenity fee.
Available: Now
Pets: 2 small pets allowed
o 2 executive 18 hole courses – The Hills and The Lakes
o 1 championship 18 hole course – The Grand Pines
o 1 pitch and putt 9 hole course – The Highlands
o 1 driving range
o 2 putting greens
o 2 chipping greens
o 1 pitching green
o 1 practice sand bunker
o Fully stocked pro shop
· Private Country Club Restaurant and Grill
· 2 community geo-thermally temperature controlled swimming pools and spas
· Performing Arts Center
· Lodge Activity Center – Includes ball room, kitchen, library, card rooms, wifi access, etc.)
· Covered bocce ball and shuffle board courts
· Horseshoes
· 8 lighted tennis courts
· Fitness Center – fully equipped
· Wood Working Shop – fully equipped
· Arts and Crafts Center
· Pool/Billiards room with 8 professional tables
· Scenic lakes and ponds throughout the community
· Newly renovated water irrigation system for golf courses and common grounds
· Over 100 Social Clubs and Classes (go to Amenities / Clubs & Classes for specific listing)
