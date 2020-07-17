All apartments in Timber Pines
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:13 PM

6394 Lost Tree Ln

6394 Lost Tree Lane · (863) 576-5686
Location

6394 Lost Tree Lane, Timber Pines, FL 34606
Timber Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2406 sqft

Amenities

putting green
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Timber Pines furnished rental! This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home is available for rent! Featuring a living room, den, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom suite. Timber pines is a 55+ gated community.

Renting 3-6 months Rental price is $2500 and includes utilities.
Renting 6-12 months Rental Price is $1700-RENT INCLUDES: Lawn care, Water and amenity fee.
Available: Now
Pets: 2 small pets allowed
o 2 executive 18 hole courses – The Hills and The Lakes
o 1 championship 18 hole course – The Grand Pines
o 1 pitch and putt 9 hole course – The Highlands
o 1 driving range
o 2 putting greens
o 2 chipping greens
o 1 pitching green
o 1 practice sand bunker

o Fully stocked pro shop
· Private Country Club Restaurant and Grill
· 2 community geo-thermally temperature controlled swimming pools and spas
· Performing Arts Center
· Lodge Activity Center – Includes ball room, kitchen, library, card rooms, wifi access, etc.)
· Covered bocce ball and shuffle board courts
· Horseshoes
· 8 lighted tennis courts
· Fitness Center – fully equipped
· Wood Working Shop – fully equipped
· Arts and Crafts Center
· Pool/Billiards room with 8 professional tables
· Scenic lakes and ponds throughout the community
· Newly renovated water irrigation system for golf courses and common grounds
· Over 100 Social Clubs and Classes (go to Amenities / Clubs & Classes for specific listing)

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6394 Lost Tree Ln have any available units?
6394 Lost Tree Ln has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6394 Lost Tree Ln have?
Some of 6394 Lost Tree Ln's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6394 Lost Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6394 Lost Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6394 Lost Tree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6394 Lost Tree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6394 Lost Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6394 Lost Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 6394 Lost Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6394 Lost Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6394 Lost Tree Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6394 Lost Tree Ln has a pool.
Does 6394 Lost Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 6394 Lost Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6394 Lost Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6394 Lost Tree Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6394 Lost Tree Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6394 Lost Tree Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
