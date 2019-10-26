All apartments in Tildenville
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

14475 Breakwater Way St

14475 Breakwater Way · No Longer Available
Location

14475 Breakwater Way, Tildenville, FL 34787

Amenities

recently renovated
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!!! SPACIOUS 4 BEDS IN WINTER GARDEN !! GATED COMMUNITY - Spacious 4/3 Home in Black Lake Preserve in west Orange Countys charming city of Winter Garden. Located south of Highway 50, off Avalon Road on Sunridge Boulevard. Between Winter Gardens highly-rated schools and the communitys fantastic amenities, Black Lake Preserve is sure to become one Central Floridas most popular communities in 2016.

Residents at Black Lake Preserve will enjoy prestigious living in a new gated community. Residents will also enjoy living near to newly built elementary and middle schools where children can walk or ride bikes to attend. Close proximity to Floridas Turnpike and State Roads 535 and 429 will provide an easy drive for commuters to destinations including downtown Orlando and Walt Disney World.

This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is features all brand new appliances, carpet and tile throughout the home. Energy efficient, noise isolated windows will help you save money and keep the privacy of your home!

Don't miss out and call us today to schedule a private tour today!!! Please text/ call Kevin @ 407-506-5653 with further questions!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4518694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14475 Breakwater Way St have any available units?
14475 Breakwater Way St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tildenville, FL.
Is 14475 Breakwater Way St currently offering any rent specials?
14475 Breakwater Way St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14475 Breakwater Way St pet-friendly?
No, 14475 Breakwater Way St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tildenville.
Does 14475 Breakwater Way St offer parking?
No, 14475 Breakwater Way St does not offer parking.
Does 14475 Breakwater Way St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14475 Breakwater Way St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14475 Breakwater Way St have a pool?
No, 14475 Breakwater Way St does not have a pool.
Does 14475 Breakwater Way St have accessible units?
No, 14475 Breakwater Way St does not have accessible units.
Does 14475 Breakwater Way St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14475 Breakwater Way St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14475 Breakwater Way St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14475 Breakwater Way St does not have units with air conditioning.
