14475 Breakwater Way St

Amenities

recently renovated playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities playground

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!!! SPACIOUS 4 BEDS IN WINTER GARDEN !! GATED COMMUNITY - Spacious 4/3 Home in Black Lake Preserve in west Orange Countys charming city of Winter Garden. Located south of Highway 50, off Avalon Road on Sunridge Boulevard. Between Winter Gardens highly-rated schools and the communitys fantastic amenities, Black Lake Preserve is sure to become one Central Floridas most popular communities in 2016.



Residents at Black Lake Preserve will enjoy prestigious living in a new gated community. Residents will also enjoy living near to newly built elementary and middle schools where children can walk or ride bikes to attend. Close proximity to Floridas Turnpike and State Roads 535 and 429 will provide an easy drive for commuters to destinations including downtown Orlando and Walt Disney World.



This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is features all brand new appliances, carpet and tile throughout the home. Energy efficient, noise isolated windows will help you save money and keep the privacy of your home!



Don't miss out and call us today to schedule a private tour today!!! Please text/ call Kevin @ 407-506-5653 with further questions!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4518694)