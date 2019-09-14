All apartments in Tierra Verde
545 PINELLAS BAYWAY

545 Pinellas Bayway South · No Longer Available
Location

545 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
JULY 2019 OCCUPANCY on this 3 Bedroom 3 Bath townhouse, oversized 2 car garage. Designer kitchen with granite counters, island with beverage cooler and breakfast bar. Living room with wood burning fireplace; balcony on every level and ground floor patio. Master bath with dual vessel sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Walk in closets, 2 guest suites; oversized 2+ car garage. Waterfront complex, community pool. Close to Fort De Soto Park, Gulf beaches, downtown St. Petersburg and easy access to the Interstate, 35 minutes to
Tampa International Airport. 12 Months minimum lease - 1 small pet allowed (max 20lbs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY have any available units?
545 PINELLAS BAYWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY have?
Some of 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY currently offering any rent specials?
545 PINELLAS BAYWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY is pet friendly.
Does 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY offer parking?
Yes, 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY offers parking.
Does 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY have a pool?
Yes, 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY has a pool.
Does 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY have accessible units?
No, 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 PINELLAS BAYWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
