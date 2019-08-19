545 PINELLAS BAYWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

JULY 2019 OCCUPANCY on this 3 Bedroom 3 Bath townhouse, oversized 2 car garage. Designer kitchen with granite counters, island with beverage cooler and breakfast bar. Living room with wood burning fireplace; balcony on every level and ground floor patio. Master bath with dual vessel sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Walk in closets, 2 guest suites; oversized 2+ car garage. Waterfront complex, community pool. Close to Fort De Soto Park, Gulf beaches, downtown St. Petersburg and easy access to the Interstate, 35 minutes to

Tampa International Airport. 12 Months minimum lease - 1 small pet allowed (max 20lbs)