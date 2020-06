Amenities

Beautiful townhouse overlooking Tampa Bay. Includes garage, 2 additional parking spaces, boat slip w/ lift, located on the beautiful islands of Tierra Verde. Just outside your door is an 18 mile biking or walking path. Tierra Del Mar is minutes from Fort De Soto beach known as one of the top beaches in the United States. Tierra Verde has quick and easy access to I275 where you can be to downtown St. Petersburg within 10 to 15 minutes and 2 international airports within 30-45 minutes. This property can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Domestic pets accepted up to 75 lbs.