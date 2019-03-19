135 1ST STREET E

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Best view in Tierra Verde,View across the bay from this spacious unit. Spacious and clean 2/2 with inside laundry and nice storage. Large master closet, and a breezy balcony. Newer wood look tile floor in Foyer and Kitchen, granite countertops. Available for move in now! Village of Tierra Verde offers the best of Island Living, gaurd gate, tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, delux clubhouse with fitness center, right across from Island Grill, minutes to Ft Desoto Park and 5 minutes to I-275