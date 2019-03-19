All apartments in Tierra Verde
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

135 1ST STREET E

135 1st Street East · No Longer Available
Location

135 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Best view in Tierra Verde,View across the bay from this spacious unit. Spacious and clean 2/2 with inside laundry and nice storage. Large master closet, and a breezy balcony. Newer wood look tile floor in Foyer and Kitchen, granite countertops. Available for move in now! Village of Tierra Verde offers the best of Island Living, gaurd gate, tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, delux clubhouse with fitness center, right across from Island Grill, minutes to Ft Desoto Park and 5 minutes to I-275

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 1ST STREET E have any available units?
135 1ST STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 135 1ST STREET E have?
Some of 135 1ST STREET E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 1ST STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
135 1ST STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 1ST STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 135 1ST STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 135 1ST STREET E offer parking?
No, 135 1ST STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 135 1ST STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 1ST STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 1ST STREET E have a pool?
Yes, 135 1ST STREET E has a pool.
Does 135 1ST STREET E have accessible units?
No, 135 1ST STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 135 1ST STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 1ST STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 1ST STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 1ST STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.

