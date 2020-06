Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed 2 1/2 bath Pelican Isle townhome situated in Tierra Verde directly across the street from downtown Tierra Verde and only minutes away from the spectacular Fort DeSoto Beaches. This home features an open living room with fireplace, a large master bedroom with walk in closets and soaker tub and an oversized two car garage. This unit comes fully furnished so all you'll need to pack is your tooth brush! Call to schedule your showing today!