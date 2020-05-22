All apartments in Tierra Verde
1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY

1101 Pinellas Bayway South · (727) 864-1543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2014 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Just Listed: This Beautiful and Updated town home on the Island of Tierra Verde features 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Plus a HUGE tandem garage for all of your outdoor toys in addition to a few cars! Tierra Sails includes a nice pool and spacious pool deck with lounge chairs to relax on those warmer days in sunny and fun Florida. Basic cable, internet, water, and sewer are included. The nearby Tierra Verde Community Association Park features a playground, park, tennis courts and baseball field. Fort DeSoto located just south of Tierra Sails and one of many Pinellas County's magnificent parks has Swimming Beaches, 800' Boat ramp, 2.25 m. Canoe/Kayak Trail, 1000' Gulf & 500' Tampa Bay Fishing Piers, Bike Paths, Bird Watching, Barrier-Free Nature Trails, Picnic Pavilions, Historic Fort, and Quartermaster Storehouse Museum. Close proximity to local shopping, dining, and beaches! Located just minutes to vibrant Downtown St. Petersburg and St Pete Beach with very easy access to I-275 TampaClearwater, and Sarasota. Nearby Airports include Tampa International (TIA), St Pete-Clearwater (PIE), and Albert Whitted. Sorry no pets. Call today to schedule your appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY have any available units?
1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY have?
Some of 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY pet-friendly?
No, 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY offer parking?
Yes, 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY does offer parking.
Does 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY have a pool?
Yes, 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY has a pool.
Does 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY have accessible units?
No, 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
