1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Just Listed: This Beautiful and Updated town home on the Island of Tierra Verde features 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Plus a HUGE tandem garage for all of your outdoor toys in addition to a few cars! Tierra Sails includes a nice pool and spacious pool deck with lounge chairs to relax on those warmer days in sunny and fun Florida. Basic cable, internet, water, and sewer are included. The nearby Tierra Verde Community Association Park features a playground, park, tennis courts and baseball field. Fort DeSoto located just south of Tierra Sails and one of many Pinellas County's magnificent parks has Swimming Beaches, 800' Boat ramp, 2.25 m. Canoe/Kayak Trail, 1000' Gulf & 500' Tampa Bay Fishing Piers, Bike Paths, Bird Watching, Barrier-Free Nature Trails, Picnic Pavilions, Historic Fort, and Quartermaster Storehouse Museum. Close proximity to local shopping, dining, and beaches! Located just minutes to vibrant Downtown St. Petersburg and St Pete Beach with very easy access to I-275 TampaClearwater, and Sarasota. Nearby Airports include Tampa International (TIA), St Pete-Clearwater (PIE), and Albert Whitted. Sorry no pets. Call today to schedule your appointment!