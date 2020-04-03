106 1ST STREET E

Amenities

Welcome to the Villages at Tierra Verde!This waterfront retreat is conveniently located near prime beaches, delicious dining and fun attractions. This beautifully updated Condo includes a gourmet kitchen with new appliances, Den with a full size sleeper sofa and full size stack washer/dryer. Jack and Jill bathroom from the master into the den. open Dining area, and comfortable living room. Condo complex amenities include A gated entrance staffed 24/7, A clubhouse with fitness center, library and heated pool/spa. three clay tennis courts, 2 additional pools and hot tubs, reserved parking spot for your car, walking paths where you'll see a variety of marine life!, waterside Walking trail around the complex with a view of Tampa Bay and beautiful Sunshine Skyway bridge. Exterior balconies for watching the sun go down. . All linens (including beach towels) are provided as well as in-unit washer and dryer.Traveling to and from the condo is easy: Flights to Tampa (TPA) or Clearwater (PIE) Both are approximately 30 minutes to Tierra Verde. This is a 90 day minimum rental! Please call for special rates and summer/Fall specials!