All apartments in Tierra Verde
Find more places like 106 1ST STREET E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tierra Verde, FL
/
106 1ST STREET E
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

106 1ST STREET E

106 1st Street East · (727) 773-6740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tierra Verde
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

106 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to the Villages at Tierra Verde!This waterfront retreat is conveniently located near prime beaches, delicious dining and fun attractions. This beautifully updated Condo includes a gourmet kitchen with new appliances, Den with a full size sleeper sofa and full size stack washer/dryer. Jack and Jill bathroom from the master into the den. open Dining area, and comfortable living room. Condo complex amenities include A gated entrance staffed 24/7, A clubhouse with fitness center, library and heated pool/spa. three clay tennis courts, 2 additional pools and hot tubs, reserved parking spot for your car, walking paths where you'll see a variety of marine life!, waterside Walking trail around the complex with a view of Tampa Bay and beautiful Sunshine Skyway bridge. Exterior balconies for watching the sun go down. . All linens (including beach towels) are provided as well as in-unit washer and dryer.Traveling to and from the condo is easy: Flights to Tampa (TPA) or Clearwater (PIE) Both are approximately 30 minutes to Tierra Verde. This is a 90 day minimum rental! Please call for special rates and summer/Fall specials!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 1ST STREET E have any available units?
106 1ST STREET E has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 1ST STREET E have?
Some of 106 1ST STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 1ST STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
106 1ST STREET E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 1ST STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 106 1ST STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 106 1ST STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 106 1ST STREET E does offer parking.
Does 106 1ST STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 1ST STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 1ST STREET E have a pool?
Yes, 106 1ST STREET E has a pool.
Does 106 1ST STREET E have accessible units?
No, 106 1ST STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 106 1ST STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 1ST STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 1ST STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 1ST STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 106 1ST STREET E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tierra Verde 1 BedroomsTierra Verde 2 Bedrooms
Tierra Verde 3 BedroomsTierra Verde Apartments with Pool
Tierra Verde Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity