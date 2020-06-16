All apartments in Three Lakes
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:21 PM

12230 SW 123rd Pass

12230 SW 123rd Path · (786) 399-0451
Location

12230 SW 123rd Path, Three Lakes, FL 33186
Three Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Absolutely gorgeous over sized 3 bed 2.5 bathroom with sitting room town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze, " The Toledo model". Completely updated unit, bright open kitchen with wood cabinetry and granite counter tops opens to spacious family room, fenced yard, one car garage, paved driveway. Amenities include 3 community pools, 2 children playgrounds, security patrol, clubhouse, full gym ,alarm and much more. Close to upscale shopping and restaurants., A rated schools, Devon Air K-8 and Killian high school. close to all major roads including turnpike. Fast association approval. Call today for showing instructions. your customer will thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12230 SW 123rd Pass have any available units?
12230 SW 123rd Pass has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12230 SW 123rd Pass have?
Some of 12230 SW 123rd Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12230 SW 123rd Pass currently offering any rent specials?
12230 SW 123rd Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12230 SW 123rd Pass pet-friendly?
No, 12230 SW 123rd Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Three Lakes.
Does 12230 SW 123rd Pass offer parking?
Yes, 12230 SW 123rd Pass offers parking.
Does 12230 SW 123rd Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12230 SW 123rd Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12230 SW 123rd Pass have a pool?
Yes, 12230 SW 123rd Pass has a pool.
Does 12230 SW 123rd Pass have accessible units?
No, 12230 SW 123rd Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 12230 SW 123rd Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12230 SW 123rd Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 12230 SW 123rd Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 12230 SW 123rd Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
