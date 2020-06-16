12230 SW 123rd Pass

Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous over sized 3 bed 2.5 bathroom with sitting room town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze, " The Toledo model". Completely updated unit, bright open kitchen with wood cabinetry and granite counter tops opens to spacious family room, fenced yard, one car garage, paved driveway. Amenities include 3 community pools, 2 children playgrounds, security patrol, clubhouse, full gym ,alarm and much more. Close to upscale shopping and restaurants., A rated schools, Devon Air K-8 and Killian high school. close to all major roads including turnpike. Fast association approval. Call today for showing instructions. your customer will thank you