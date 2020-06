Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Welcome Home!!!



100% completely renovated units!



New floors, new windows, new doors, new plumbing, new AC/Heat units, new paint...new, new, new!



Text 727 240 6212 for a showing.



Spacious living rooms, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in each apartment. Quiet street and area. G



et one of these first units before prices go up! Tenant pay for electric.



Owner supplies water, septic and lawn care.



Small pets okay with pet fee.