10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Just one year OLD single story 4/2/2 home on a lot that backs on a pond. Great open layout with pond view from the kitchen and dining room. Master bed with attached bath, double vanity and huge walk in closet. Covered lanai. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with a breakfast nook. Small and quite community. Great convenient location near Interstate 75 and Interstate 4. Rent includes all appliances Fridge, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, food disposal, washer and dryer. FIRST, LAST and SECURITY deposit is required. This property is NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8. If you decide to apply there is a $25 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone age 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you NOT to apply if you have bad credit references or have ever been evicted.