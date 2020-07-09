All apartments in Thonotosassa
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:50 PM

10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE

10718 Oak Ranch Heritage Place · No Longer Available
Location

10718 Oak Ranch Heritage Place, Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Just one year OLD single story 4/2/2 home on a lot that backs on a pond. Great open layout with pond view from the kitchen and dining room. Master bed with attached bath, double vanity and huge walk in closet. Covered lanai. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with a breakfast nook. Small and quite community. Great convenient location near Interstate 75 and Interstate 4. Rent includes all appliances Fridge, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, food disposal, washer and dryer. FIRST, LAST and SECURITY deposit is required. This property is NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8. If you decide to apply there is a $25 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone age 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you NOT to apply if you have bad credit references or have ever been evicted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE have any available units?
10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thonotosassa, FL.
What amenities does 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE have?
Some of 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thonotosassa.
Does 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE offers parking.
Does 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10718 OAK RANCH HERITAGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
