Thonotosassa, FL
10049 Warmstone Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

10049 Warmstone Street

10049 Warm Stone St · No Longer Available
Location

10049 Warm Stone St, Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW 4 BEDS 2 BATH HOME - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This brand new home features 4 bedrooms 2 baths, One-story layout optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen overlooking the living area and the outdoor covered lanai. The kitchen comes with all appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, and microwave. The owner's suite, located at the back of the home for privacy, has an ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share the second bathroom. The third bedroom is located near the laundry room with included washer and dryer. Great convenient location near Interstate 75, Interstate 4, hospitals, shopping, and only minutes from USF.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5257431)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

