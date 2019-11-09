10049 Warmstone Street

Amenities

BRAND NEW 4 BEDS 2 BATH HOME - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This brand new home features 4 bedrooms 2 baths, One-story layout optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen overlooking the living area and the outdoor covered lanai. The kitchen comes with all appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, and microwave. The owner's suite, located at the back of the home for privacy, has an ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share the second bathroom. The third bedroom is located near the laundry room with included washer and dryer. Great convenient location near Interstate 75, Interstate 4, hospitals, shopping, and only minutes from USF.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343



No Cats Allowed



