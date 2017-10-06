All apartments in The Crossings
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:50 PM

8999 Southwest 123rd Court

8999 Southwest 123rd Court · No Longer Available
Location

8999 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL 33186
Kenland

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
8999 Southwest 123rd Court Apt #201, Miami, FL 33186 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed. Best location in Kendall! Quiet neighborhood of Kenlands only blocks from the Turnpike. Just renovated with new floors and fresh paint. Kitchen and baths have new cabinets, lights & fixtures. Total privacy on top floor of 2 story building. Vaulted ceilings in great room leads to balcony for natural light. Storage room, spacious closets (master has 3 closets). This is a super value! [ Published 12-Jun-20 / ID 3584721 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8999 Southwest 123rd Court have any available units?
8999 Southwest 123rd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Crossings, FL.
Is 8999 Southwest 123rd Court currently offering any rent specials?
8999 Southwest 123rd Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8999 Southwest 123rd Court pet-friendly?
No, 8999 Southwest 123rd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Crossings.
Does 8999 Southwest 123rd Court offer parking?
No, 8999 Southwest 123rd Court does not offer parking.
Does 8999 Southwest 123rd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8999 Southwest 123rd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8999 Southwest 123rd Court have a pool?
No, 8999 Southwest 123rd Court does not have a pool.
Does 8999 Southwest 123rd Court have accessible units?
No, 8999 Southwest 123rd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8999 Southwest 123rd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8999 Southwest 123rd Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8999 Southwest 123rd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8999 Southwest 123rd Court does not have units with air conditioning.
