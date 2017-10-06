Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

8999 Southwest 123rd Court Apt #201, Miami, FL 33186 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed. Best location in Kendall! Quiet neighborhood of Kenlands only blocks from the Turnpike. Just renovated with new floors and fresh paint. Kitchen and baths have new cabinets, lights & fixtures. Total privacy on top floor of 2 story building. Vaulted ceilings in great room leads to balcony for natural light. Storage room, spacious closets (master has 3 closets). This is a super value! [ Published 12-Jun-20 / ID 3584721 ]