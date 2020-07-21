All apartments in Temple Terrace
9801 North 55th Street
9801 North 55th Street

9801 North 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9801 North 55th Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. A large open living room with tiled flooring and a vaulted ceiling. Kitchen is equipped with tiled flooring, breakfast nook, plenty of counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Dining room separated in an elongated room to the right of the kitchen perfect for entertaining. Master Bedroom is also spacious with tiled flooring, huge walk in closet, double doors leading out to the back yard and full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. Two additional bedrooms, utility room and vast fenced in back yard. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9801 North 55th Street have any available units?
9801 North 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 9801 North 55th Street have?
Some of 9801 North 55th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9801 North 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9801 North 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9801 North 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9801 North 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9801 North 55th Street offer parking?
No, 9801 North 55th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9801 North 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9801 North 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9801 North 55th Street have a pool?
No, 9801 North 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9801 North 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 9801 North 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9801 North 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9801 North 55th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9801 North 55th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9801 North 55th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
