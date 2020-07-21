9801 North 55th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. A large open living room with tiled flooring and a vaulted ceiling. Kitchen is equipped with tiled flooring, breakfast nook, plenty of counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Dining room separated in an elongated room to the right of the kitchen perfect for entertaining. Master Bedroom is also spacious with tiled flooring, huge walk in closet, double doors leading out to the back yard and full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. Two additional bedrooms, utility room and vast fenced in back yard. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.