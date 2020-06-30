8032 Terrace Ridge Dr.

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Temple Terrace - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with private, partially fenced yard. Enter to the spacious formal living/dining area with plenty of light from 2 large windows. There is also large family room off the kitchen. There is a 3 way bedroom split with one bedroom at the front of the house and private master suite at the rear of the house. The large kitchen has room for an eat-in space, plenty of wood cabinets, gas stove, recessed lighting and pantry closet. The counters and sinks have just been redone. There is a covered lanai off the family room. The master suite has a private bath with garden tub, 2 sinks and large walk in closet. Lawn care included. Community is conveniently located to freeway. Community restrictions apply and HOA lease application and needed approval prior to move in. Tenant required to carry liability insurance at all times - proof required at time of move in.



No Pets Allowed



