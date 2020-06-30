All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

8032 Terrace Ridge Dr.

8032 Terrace Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8032 Terrace Ridge Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Temple Terrace - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with private, partially fenced yard. Enter to the spacious formal living/dining area with plenty of light from 2 large windows. There is also large family room off the kitchen. There is a 3 way bedroom split with one bedroom at the front of the house and private master suite at the rear of the house. The large kitchen has room for an eat-in space, plenty of wood cabinets, gas stove, recessed lighting and pantry closet. The counters and sinks have just been redone. There is a covered lanai off the family room. The master suite has a private bath with garden tub, 2 sinks and large walk in closet. Lawn care included. Community is conveniently located to freeway. Community restrictions apply and HOA lease application and needed approval prior to move in. Tenant required to carry liability insurance at all times - proof required at time of move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. have any available units?
8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. have?
Some of 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8032 Terrace Ridge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

