6228 Soaring Ave

Lovely, well maintained 3 bedrooms/2 bath home located on large lot in Raintree. This home features the popular split bedroom plan, formal living room and formal dining room, kitchen opens to family room and a large screened lanai overlooking huge back yard. Other features include Nice size master suite w/walk-in closets and large master bath area, parquet floors in living and dining rooms, ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast area, tiled entry way and tiled lanai flooring, French doors plus more. This home is located near USF and shopping.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.