6004 LAKETREE LANE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs condominium located in the desirable Raintree Community where you can enjoy maintenance free living in this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo that welcomes you with a FANTASTIC open & bright floor plan featuring a living and dining room combination that leads you out into the large patio that offers plenty of privacy and perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening. Additional features include nice size kitchen that boasts plenty of cabinet/counter space, full appliance package INCLUDING a full sized washer and dryer.