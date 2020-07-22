All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 6004 LAKETREE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
6004 LAKETREE LANE
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

6004 LAKETREE LANE

6004 Laketree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

6004 Laketree Lane, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs condominium located in the desirable Raintree Community where you can enjoy maintenance free living in this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo that welcomes you with a FANTASTIC open & bright floor plan featuring a living and dining room combination that leads you out into the large patio that offers plenty of privacy and perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening. Additional features include nice size kitchen that boasts plenty of cabinet/counter space, full appliance package INCLUDING a full sized washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 LAKETREE LANE have any available units?
6004 LAKETREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 6004 LAKETREE LANE have?
Some of 6004 LAKETREE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 LAKETREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6004 LAKETREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 LAKETREE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6004 LAKETREE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 6004 LAKETREE LANE offer parking?
No, 6004 LAKETREE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6004 LAKETREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6004 LAKETREE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 LAKETREE LANE have a pool?
No, 6004 LAKETREE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6004 LAKETREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 6004 LAKETREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 LAKETREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 LAKETREE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6004 LAKETREE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6004 LAKETREE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTemple Terrace 2 Bedroom Apartments
Temple Terrace 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsTemple Terrace Apartments with Pools
Temple Terrace Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa