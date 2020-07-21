All apartments in Temple Terrace
517 Carriage Hills Dr

517 Carriage Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

517 Carriage Hills Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
517 Carriage Hills Dr Available 10/15/19 UPDATED 3 BEDROOM IN TEMPLE TERRACE !!! Tenant Occupied until 9/30/19 - Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in Temple Terrace! Updated appliances, huge yard, formal living and dining room home with large lanai. Much too much to list, a MUST SEE

Small pets possible at the owners discretion. Pet fee $300/pet.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

(RLNE3464561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Carriage Hills Dr have any available units?
517 Carriage Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 517 Carriage Hills Dr have?
Some of 517 Carriage Hills Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Carriage Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
517 Carriage Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Carriage Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Carriage Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 517 Carriage Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 517 Carriage Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 517 Carriage Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Carriage Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Carriage Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 517 Carriage Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 517 Carriage Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 517 Carriage Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Carriage Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Carriage Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Carriage Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Carriage Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
