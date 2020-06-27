All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

210 Temple Valley Dr.

210 Temple Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

210 Temple Valley Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
210 Temple Valley Dr. Available 08/01/19 Cute 3/2 Temple Terrace Home - You are viewing 3 bed, 2 bath Temple Terrace home with a huge backyard and fire pit. This home boasts lots of natural light, washer/dryer in unit, and abundant storage both inside and out; not to mention the location! Close to local shopping and major roadways this home has it all. Lawn care? Don't worry as this home is professionally maintained! Call today to schedule a showing as this home will not last long!

(RLNE5003936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Temple Valley Dr. have any available units?
210 Temple Valley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
Is 210 Temple Valley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
210 Temple Valley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Temple Valley Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 210 Temple Valley Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 210 Temple Valley Dr. offer parking?
No, 210 Temple Valley Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 210 Temple Valley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Temple Valley Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Temple Valley Dr. have a pool?
No, 210 Temple Valley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 210 Temple Valley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 210 Temple Valley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Temple Valley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Temple Valley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Temple Valley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Temple Valley Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
