Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201

13245 Sanctuary Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13245 Sanctuary Cove Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 Available 05/15/19 TAMPA: Gated Community, Convenient to USF - 2nd floor unit - AVAILABLE MAY 15th!!This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated community. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. There is an inside utility room with washer/dryer, screened balcony, ceiling fans and more! Community is near USF (University of South Florida), University Community Hospital, Busch Gardens and major highways. This community is built around BEAUTIFUL LAKES and community amenities include 2 POOLS, HOT TUB, SAND VOLLEYBALL, BBQ AREAS, WALKING PATHS, LAUNDRY CENTER, FITNESS CENTER and more. Very convenient to major roads!

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Appliances except microwave
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility Room with Washer/Dryer
Screened Patio
Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Closet
Tile and Carpet Flooring

Water, sewer, and trash included

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4750982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 have any available units?
13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 have?
Some of 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 currently offering any rent specials?
13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 is pet friendly.
Does 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 offer parking?
No, 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 does not offer parking.
Does 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 have a pool?
Yes, 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 has a pool.
Does 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 have accessible units?
Yes, 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 has accessible units.
Does 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
