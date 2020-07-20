Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

13245 Sanctuary Cove Dr #201 Available 05/15/19 TAMPA: Gated Community, Convenient to USF - 2nd floor unit - AVAILABLE MAY 15th!!This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated community. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. There is an inside utility room with washer/dryer, screened balcony, ceiling fans and more! Community is near USF (University of South Florida), University Community Hospital, Busch Gardens and major highways. This community is built around BEAUTIFUL LAKES and community amenities include 2 POOLS, HOT TUB, SAND VOLLEYBALL, BBQ AREAS, WALKING PATHS, LAUNDRY CENTER, FITNESS CENTER and more. Very convenient to major roads!



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit

All Appliances except microwave

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility Room with Washer/Dryer

Screened Patio

Ceiling Fans

Walk-in Closet

Tile and Carpet Flooring



Water, sewer, and trash included



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE4750982)