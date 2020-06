Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool racquetball court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area gym pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Located in Falls at New Tampa, a very nice community with resort class amenities. Move in special 1/2 security deposit upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month. 1BD/1BA condo beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer included. Water included in rent. This gated community offers pool, hot tub, tennis court, fitness center, indoor racquetball court, sand volleyball court and a car wash area. Very convenient to major roads, USF, Hospitals, dining and shopping!