12934 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE

Hard to find and meticulous maintained 3 bedroom ground level condo. Condo has wood laminate through out the floors. Kitchen overlooks great room floor plan and has a pantry and breakfast bar. Inside utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Bedrooms are spacious with great natural light and with nice size walking closets. Oversized two car attached garage with garage remote and extra room for storage.This condo is located in a community that is close to I75, University, VA hospital and much more