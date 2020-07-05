All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like
11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE

11718 Raintree Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11718 Raintree Lake Lane, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium in Raintree!!! This updated condominium is in a community that has it all, pools, tennis courts and MORE! All appliances and washer and dryer hook ups. Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Similar Listings

Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have any available units?
11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have?
Some of 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE offer parking?
No, 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE has a pool.
Does 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have accessible units?
No, 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11718 RAINTREE LAKE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with GymTemple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa