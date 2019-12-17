10908 N 61st St

Amenities

3/3 Gorgeous Pool Home in Temple Terrace!! Step into a warm and inviting foyer overlooking the living room with custom built cabinetry with bookshelves not to mention a large picture window. Wood like laminate flooring in the primary areas with carpeting in the bedroom. Stroll into the updated kitchen with beautiful granite countertops with a lovely tile backsplash featuring tile flooring. White shaker cabinets is a stark contrast against the stainless-steel appliances. Oversized master bedroom can easily support king bedroom set while the bathrooms as are spacious and double as the pool bath. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious with a shared hallway full bathroom. Oasis can be found in the backyard with a refreshing in ground pool with mature trees and landscaping embracing your oasis. Cabana like shed that could be used as a man-cave, she-shed or remote office. Washer and dryer for your personal use, lawn and pool care is included in this monthly rental. Moments away from Temple Terrace Golf Course, I-75, USF, VA, and the Moffitt Cancer Center. Walk to the Family Recreation Complex and multiple city parks. Less than 5 minutes away is an abundance of grocery stores, shopping, and restaurants. Small pets are welcome at owners discretion, no aggressive breeds. Proof of renters insurance is required prior to move in. Vacant/Available 06/26/2020