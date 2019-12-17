All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

10908 N 61st St

10908 North 61st Street · (813) 251-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10908 North 61st Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3/3 Gorgeous Pool Home in Temple Terrace!! Step into a warm and inviting foyer overlooking the living room with custom built cabinetry with bookshelves not to mention a large picture window. Wood like laminate flooring in the primary areas with carpeting in the bedroom. Stroll into the updated kitchen with beautiful granite countertops with a lovely tile backsplash featuring tile flooring. White shaker cabinets is a stark contrast against the stainless-steel appliances. Oversized master bedroom can easily support king bedroom set while the bathrooms as are spacious and double as the pool bath. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious with a shared hallway full bathroom. Oasis can be found in the backyard with a refreshing in ground pool with mature trees and landscaping embracing your oasis. Cabana like shed that could be used as a man-cave, she-shed or remote office. Washer and dryer for your personal use, lawn and pool care is included in this monthly rental. Moments away from Temple Terrace Golf Course, I-75, USF, VA, and the Moffitt Cancer Center. Walk to the Family Recreation Complex and multiple city parks. Less than 5 minutes away is an abundance of grocery stores, shopping, and restaurants. Small pets are welcome at owners discretion, no aggressive breeds. Proof of renters insurance is required prior to move in. Vacant/Available 06/26/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10908 N 61st St have any available units?
10908 N 61st St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10908 N 61st St have?
Some of 10908 N 61st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10908 N 61st St currently offering any rent specials?
10908 N 61st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10908 N 61st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10908 N 61st St is pet friendly.
Does 10908 N 61st St offer parking?
No, 10908 N 61st St does not offer parking.
Does 10908 N 61st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10908 N 61st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10908 N 61st St have a pool?
Yes, 10908 N 61st St has a pool.
Does 10908 N 61st St have accessible units?
No, 10908 N 61st St does not have accessible units.
Does 10908 N 61st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10908 N 61st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10908 N 61st St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10908 N 61st St has units with air conditioning.
