All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Find more places like 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE

2010 North Pointe Alexis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2010 North Pointe Alexis Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Serene gated 24 hour manned community of Harbour Watch; a peninsula surrounded by Anclote River and Gulf of Mexico. A neighborhood where you can roam free with added security! This waterfront neighborhood is a secluded location with Fred Howard Park and Sunset Beach just five minutes away. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with hard wood floors has a lovely kitchen with solid cabinets, gas stove top built in, wall oven over/microwave and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to large living room with plenty of space for multiple decorating options. Adjoining room through french doors can be used as den/office. Both areas look out over the private backyard. French doors lead to the master bath with travertine shower. Relax in the jetted tub. Additional living space has been used as a media/room/private office space (has closet-possible 4th bedroom). Inside laundry room has front load washer/dryer; plenty of cabinets of storage and counter tops for organizing. Community features club house with large pool, two lighted tennis courts and fishing pier/observation dock. Two car garage for your convenience and extra parking in driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have any available units?
2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have?
Some of 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Similar Pages

Tarpon Springs 1 BedroomsTarpon Springs 2 Bedrooms
Tarpon Springs Accessible ApartmentsTarpon Springs Apartments with Balcony
Tarpon Springs Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College