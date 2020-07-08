2010 N POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE

Amenities

Serene gated 24 hour manned community of Harbour Watch; a peninsula surrounded by Anclote River and Gulf of Mexico. A neighborhood where you can roam free with added security! This waterfront neighborhood is a secluded location with Fred Howard Park and Sunset Beach just five minutes away. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with hard wood floors has a lovely kitchen with solid cabinets, gas stove top built in, wall oven over/microwave and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to large living room with plenty of space for multiple decorating options. Adjoining room through french doors can be used as den/office. Both areas look out over the private backyard. French doors lead to the master bath with travertine shower. Relax in the jetted tub. Additional living space has been used as a media/room/private office space (has closet-possible 4th bedroom). Inside laundry room has front load washer/dryer; plenty of cabinets of storage and counter tops for organizing. Community features club house with large pool, two lighted tennis courts and fishing pier/observation dock. Two car garage for your convenience and extra parking in driveway.