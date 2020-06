Amenities

3/2.5/1 Canal Front Townhouse in Tarpon Springs - This home features a spacious Living/Dining and Kitchen Open Floorplan, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and Laundry Room on upper Level. Enjoy fishing off the seawall, community pool and all that Tarpon Springs has to offer. Less than 5 minute drive to the Sponge Docks and to Fred Howard Park with access to the beach and the Gulf of Mexico. Come Enjoy Carefree living.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5396559)