777 LIGHTHOUSE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Tarpon Springs Beauty in Westwinds Community!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Plus Den, that can be 3rd bedroom or office. Larger model with Spacious Living Room Dining Room Combination with Sliders Leading to Large Screened in Lanai. Vaulted Ceilings and Ceramic Tile Throughout. Eat in Kitchen with Gas Stove!! Light and Bright with Neutral Colors. Large Master Suite with Walk in Shower. Large Corner Lot with Lush Landscaping and Private Back Yard with No Rear Neighbors. Looking for Year Lease. First, Last and Security deposit. Ready to Move in today!! Call Today!!