Tarpon Springs, FL
701 Bayou Ave Unit B
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

701 Bayou Ave Unit B

701 Bayou Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

701 Bayou Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727-642-3678 for more info on this remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B have any available units?
701 Bayou Ave Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B have?
Some of 701 Bayou Ave Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Bayou Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
701 Bayou Ave Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Bayou Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 701 Bayou Ave Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 701 Bayou Ave Unit B offers parking.
Does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Bayou Ave Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 701 Bayou Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 701 Bayou Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Bayou Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 701 Bayou Ave Unit B has units with air conditioning.
