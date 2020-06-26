Rent Calculator
Tarpon Springs, FL
701 Bayou Ave Unit B
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 7
701 Bayou Ave Unit B
701 Bayou Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
701 Bayou Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727-642-3678 for more info on this remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B have any available units?
701 Bayou Ave Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tarpon Springs, FL
.
What amenities does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B have?
Some of 701 Bayou Ave Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 701 Bayou Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
701 Bayou Ave Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Bayou Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 701 Bayou Ave Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs
.
Does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 701 Bayou Ave Unit B offers parking.
Does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Bayou Ave Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 701 Bayou Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 701 Bayou Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Bayou Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Bayou Ave Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 701 Bayou Ave Unit B has units with air conditioning.
