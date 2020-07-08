AVAILABLE NOW! Tarpon Springs Mobile Home For Rent; 1bedroom 1bath Large Screened Porch PLUS 1carport just north of Tarpon Ave and US19; Mobile Home is in excellent condition with newer floor and paint; Laundry hook ups located in shed under carport; Lawncare included in rent; Pets 25lbs & under maybe considered; Acceptable credit/criminal/income requirements; Acceptable Rental History; All utilities are tenant's responsibility.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 RIVER VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
