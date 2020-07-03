472 Cary Lane, #233

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Brand New Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with den located on quiet street. Skyline model with all the upgrades you can imagine! 2' x 6' exterior walls, double pane windows, French doors, and laminate floors throughout....plus more! Huge kitchen with dining area, contains enough cabinets even for the finest chef in your household! Black appliances. upgraded fixtures and breakfast bar with seating for 4! Full front porch, 3 car driveway and workshop shed. Recently completed and includes one year warranty! Ask about our monthly promotion for this home! Measurements are approximate owner must verify.