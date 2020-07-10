All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Tarpon Springs, FL
39248 US HWY 19N #334
39248 US HWY 19N #334

39248 US Highway 19 N · No Longer Available
Location

39248 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Spacious, open layout with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and a split plan design, great for entertaining friends and family. Front door entry into open kitchen, living room and dining area. Kitchen has dark, rich cabinets, black appliances and 4' x 5' island with seating for 4 and even a wine rack! Other upgrades include, 2"" x 6"" exterior walls, 9' ceilings, levered handles and direct lighting. Stop in and see when you visit our Open House, or call for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39248 US HWY 19N #334 have any available units?
39248 US HWY 19N #334 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
Is 39248 US HWY 19N #334 currently offering any rent specials?
39248 US HWY 19N #334 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39248 US HWY 19N #334 pet-friendly?
No, 39248 US HWY 19N #334 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 39248 US HWY 19N #334 offer parking?
No, 39248 US HWY 19N #334 does not offer parking.
Does 39248 US HWY 19N #334 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39248 US HWY 19N #334 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39248 US HWY 19N #334 have a pool?
Yes, 39248 US HWY 19N #334 has a pool.
Does 39248 US HWY 19N #334 have accessible units?
No, 39248 US HWY 19N #334 does not have accessible units.
Does 39248 US HWY 19N #334 have units with dishwashers?
No, 39248 US HWY 19N #334 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39248 US HWY 19N #334 have units with air conditioning?
No, 39248 US HWY 19N #334 does not have units with air conditioning.

