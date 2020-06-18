361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

A beautifully updated two bedroom / two bathroom second floor condo. Everything is updated! Water view from the screened balcony (Gulf access from the canal!), boat slips available, beautiful community pool and a place to store your kayak or paddle board. In unit washer and dryer, newer appliances, and newer window treatments. Basic cable is included along with water & trash. No pets please. Zoned for Sunset Hills Elementary, Tarpon Middle and High. Repairs are being done to the seawall and balcony - cannot use until complete.