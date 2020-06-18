All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Tarpon Springs, FL
361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE
361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE

361 Moorings Cove Drive · (727) 447-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

361 Moorings Cove Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 361 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
A beautifully updated two bedroom / two bathroom second floor condo. Everything is updated! Water view from the screened balcony (Gulf access from the canal!), boat slips available, beautiful community pool and a place to store your kayak or paddle board. In unit washer and dryer, newer appliances, and newer window treatments. Basic cable is included along with water & trash. No pets please. Zoned for Sunset Hills Elementary, Tarpon Middle and High. Repairs are being done to the seawall and balcony - cannot use until complete.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have any available units?
361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
