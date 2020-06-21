325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE

Amenities

WATERFRONT, POOL, IN LAW SUITE & ONLY 15 MINUES TO THE GULF BY BOAT! Spectacular 4bedroom, 2/1/2 bath, 2 car garage waterfront pool home with in-law suite minutes from the Anclote River, fifteen minutes by boat to beautiful Gulf of Mexico sunsets and just seven minutes by boat to the famous downtown Tarpon Springs sponge docks. You must see it to appreciate it. If you have grown children or parents living with you, the upstairs in-law suite is perfect! Upstairs is a complete kitchen, with refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, wine cooler and a walk-in pantry. The open living room, bath and a large bedroom make this the perfect place for kids, grandparents or parents wanting space from both. Downstairs there are three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, a beautiful open kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors throughout the dining room, kitchen and family room. All three rooms have view out the triple door sliders looking out over the pool, dock and boat lift. The “L” shaped inground pool is surrounded by paver brick that is perfect for backyard entertaining. The backyard is totally fenced and has a sprinkler system. Boat lift and a pair of davits will handle all your watercraft needs. This beautiful house is located just steps from the Rotary Park Rec Park where the children can play ball and get their exercise. Shopping, restaurants and Innsbrook golf course. Don’t let this one get away, schedule an appointment today!