Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE

325 West Martin Luther King Jr Drive · No Longer Available
Location

325 West Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
WATERFRONT, POOL, IN LAW SUITE & ONLY 15 MINUES TO THE GULF BY BOAT! Spectacular 4bedroom, 2/1/2 bath, 2 car garage waterfront pool home with in-law suite minutes from the Anclote River, fifteen minutes by boat to beautiful Gulf of Mexico sunsets and just seven minutes by boat to the famous downtown Tarpon Springs sponge docks. You must see it to appreciate it. If you have grown children or parents living with you, the upstairs in-law suite is perfect! Upstairs is a complete kitchen, with refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, wine cooler and a walk-in pantry. The open living room, bath and a large bedroom make this the perfect place for kids, grandparents or parents wanting space from both. Downstairs there are three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, a beautiful open kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors throughout the dining room, kitchen and family room. All three rooms have view out the triple door sliders looking out over the pool, dock and boat lift. The “L” shaped inground pool is surrounded by paver brick that is perfect for backyard entertaining. The backyard is totally fenced and has a sprinkler system. Boat lift and a pair of davits will handle all your watercraft needs. This beautiful house is located just steps from the Rotary Park Rec Park where the children can play ball and get their exercise. Shopping, restaurants and Innsbrook golf course. Don’t let this one get away, schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE have any available units?
325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE have?
Some of 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
