Tarpon Springs, FL
322 MANATEE LANE
322 MANATEE LANE

322 Manatee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

322 Manatee Lane, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to Whitcomb Point! Live in the lap of luxury without having to own by leasing this spectacular residence located on a waterway with direct Gulf of Mexico through Whitcomb Bayou. This beautifully-appointed 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-story home with over 3,000 square feet of living space comes elegantly furnished and offers a Mediterranean pool with spa covered by a screened lanai and a boat dock with a 10,000 lb. lift. The entertaining space of the home extends right out to the poolside through a private covered area that can be closed off with a remote hurricane screen to allow light to come in while keeping the weather out. Close to famous Gulf of Mexico beaches, the world famous Tarpon Springs sponge docks, shopping and dining as well as the events that Tarpon Springs and surrounding areas have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

