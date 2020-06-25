322 MANATEE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Welcome to Whitcomb Point! Live in the lap of luxury without having to own by leasing this spectacular residence located on a waterway with direct Gulf of Mexico through Whitcomb Bayou. This beautifully-appointed 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-story home with over 3,000 square feet of living space comes elegantly furnished and offers a Mediterranean pool with spa covered by a screened lanai and a boat dock with a 10,000 lb. lift. The entertaining space of the home extends right out to the poolside through a private covered area that can be closed off with a remote hurricane screen to allow light to come in while keeping the weather out. Close to famous Gulf of Mexico beaches, the world famous Tarpon Springs sponge docks, shopping and dining as well as the events that Tarpon Springs and surrounding areas have to offer.