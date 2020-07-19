All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Find more places like 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
302 N SPRING BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

302 N SPRING BOULEVARD

302 North Spring Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

302 North Spring Boulevard, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
WATERFRONT / GULF ACCESS Location is the key to this fully updated 3 bedroom 3 bath home with spacious lanai, 3 car carport with office and tons of charm. This waterfront home with incredible OLD WORLD charm has it all; hard wood floors, granite counters and all custom fixtures throughout. This home has all the upgrades. The 500 sq ft+ front porch is covered and laid with a travertine floor and hard wood ceilings. The master bath has jetted tub and separate walk in shower with walk through closet. All three bedrooms have their own bath that has been completely remodeled. The bonus room attached to the giant 3+ carport and can be used as an office or workshop. Home comes complete with use of dock. You or your guests will love the location in HISTORIC, WALKABLE Tarpon Springs!! Launch you boat for a day on the gulf or your slip into the bayou on your paddle board or kayak; the options are endless. A leisurely walk to the historic downtown or Sponge Docks for world famous shopping and restaurants. Fabulous schools. Come live the vacation dream. This is a deep water dock and access to the gulf is NOT dependent on tide and there are NO fixed bridges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD have any available units?
302 N SPRING BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD have?
Some of 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
302 N SPRING BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 N SPRING BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Similar Pages

Tarpon Springs 1 BedroomsTarpon Springs 2 Bedrooms
Tarpon Springs Apartments with GymsTarpon Springs Apartments with Parking
Tarpon Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FL
New Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College