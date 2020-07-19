302 N SPRING BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

WATERFRONT / GULF ACCESS Location is the key to this fully updated 3 bedroom 3 bath home with spacious lanai, 3 car carport with office and tons of charm. This waterfront home with incredible OLD WORLD charm has it all; hard wood floors, granite counters and all custom fixtures throughout. This home has all the upgrades. The 500 sq ft+ front porch is covered and laid with a travertine floor and hard wood ceilings. The master bath has jetted tub and separate walk in shower with walk through closet. All three bedrooms have their own bath that has been completely remodeled. The bonus room attached to the giant 3+ carport and can be used as an office or workshop. Home comes complete with use of dock. You or your guests will love the location in HISTORIC, WALKABLE Tarpon Springs!! Launch you boat for a day on the gulf or your slip into the bayou on your paddle board or kayak; the options are endless. A leisurely walk to the historic downtown or Sponge Docks for world famous shopping and restaurants. Fabulous schools. Come live the vacation dream. This is a deep water dock and access to the gulf is NOT dependent on tide and there are NO fixed bridges.