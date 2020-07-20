1817 SEA OATS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior features stunning curb appeal with a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a patio, a large outdoor area, and access to a screened-in sunroom for your morning cup of coffee and entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, lots of open space for making long-lasting memories, large bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!