All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Find more places like 1817 SEA OATS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
1817 SEA OATS STREET
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:56 PM

1817 SEA OATS STREET

1817 Sea Oats Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1817 Sea Oats Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior features stunning curb appeal with a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a patio, a large outdoor area, and access to a screened-in sunroom for your morning cup of coffee and entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, lots of open space for making long-lasting memories, large bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 SEA OATS STREET have any available units?
1817 SEA OATS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1817 SEA OATS STREET have?
Some of 1817 SEA OATS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 SEA OATS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1817 SEA OATS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 SEA OATS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1817 SEA OATS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1817 SEA OATS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1817 SEA OATS STREET offers parking.
Does 1817 SEA OATS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 SEA OATS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 SEA OATS STREET have a pool?
No, 1817 SEA OATS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1817 SEA OATS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1817 SEA OATS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 SEA OATS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 SEA OATS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 SEA OATS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 SEA OATS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Similar Pages

Tarpon Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTarpon Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tarpon Springs Apartments with GymsTarpon Springs Apartments with Parking
Tarpon Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FL
New Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College