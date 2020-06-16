All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:28 PM

1806 MARINER DRIVE

1806 Mariner Drive · (727) 692-7318
Location

1806 Mariner Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available from May first to November 30, 2020. 3-months min rental. 2nd floor unit with elevator in the building. Lovely updated 2b 2b condo overlooking conservation area. Fully furnished. Inside utilities. Parking/ garage under the building. Screen in cover Porch. Split floor plan. King bed in master and king or twin beds in 2nd bedroom. Gated community. Building next to the Marina. 2 Pool, SPA, Fitness, Tennis Court. Beautiful surrounding area. Close to Beach, Park, Golf, Shopping, Restaurant. 61 boat slip marina, newly renovated that can accommodate a power or sailboat up to 40 ft. The channel opens to Gulf of Mexico at high or low tide. Boat slip available for rent through the association. No Pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 MARINER DRIVE have any available units?
1806 MARINER DRIVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1806 MARINER DRIVE have?
Some of 1806 MARINER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 MARINER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1806 MARINER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 MARINER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1806 MARINER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1806 MARINER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1806 MARINER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1806 MARINER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 MARINER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 MARINER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1806 MARINER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1806 MARINER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1806 MARINER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 MARINER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 MARINER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 MARINER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 MARINER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
