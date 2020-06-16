1806 MARINER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Available from May first to November 30, 2020. 3-months min rental. 2nd floor unit with elevator in the building. Lovely updated 2b 2b condo overlooking conservation area. Fully furnished. Inside utilities. Parking/ garage under the building. Screen in cover Porch. Split floor plan. King bed in master and king or twin beds in 2nd bedroom. Gated community. Building next to the Marina. 2 Pool, SPA, Fitness, Tennis Court. Beautiful surrounding area. Close to Beach, Park, Golf, Shopping, Restaurant. 61 boat slip marina, newly renovated that can accommodate a power or sailboat up to 40 ft. The channel opens to Gulf of Mexico at high or low tide. Boat slip available for rent through the association. No Pet.