1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE

Amenities
Ready for immediate occupancy! Launch you kayak right out you back door or just enjoy the Water views from the Master Bedroom and Living area. This is a great ground floor unit with screened in patio overlooking water and natural conservation. Features 2 bed, 2 bath split floorplan and full size washer/Dryer. Enjoy the Community Clubhouse, pool & exercise room. The property is located 1 mile from Sunset Beach Park and 1.8 miles from Howard Park. Mere minutes to shopping, restaurants, downtown Tarpon Springs, Pinellas Trail, medical facilities, schools and SO much more!