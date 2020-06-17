All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Tarpon Springs, FL
1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE

1729 Seascape Circle · (727) 631-5050
Location

1729 Seascape Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Amenities

Ready for immediate occupancy! Launch you kayak right out you back door or just enjoy the Water views from the Master Bedroom and Living area. This is a great ground floor unit with screened in patio overlooking water and natural conservation. Features 2 bed, 2 bath split floorplan and full size washer/Dryer. Enjoy the Community Clubhouse, pool & exercise room. The property is located 1 mile from Sunset Beach Park and 1.8 miles from Howard Park. Mere minutes to shopping, restaurants, downtown Tarpon Springs, Pinellas Trail, medical facilities, schools and SO much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE have any available units?
1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE have?
Some of 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
