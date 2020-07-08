1653 Seascape Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool

Bright furnished 2/2 condo in Tarpon Springs! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This condo is furnished and can be rented for 6 or 12 month leases. The unit is on the first floor and features two bedrooms, two full baths, split floor plan, full size washer and dryer, lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, a screened-in lanai and additional patio deck facing a mangrove-lined water way with access to the Gulf.



This community is centrally located close to shopping, post office, and restaurants, and offers a pool, clubhouse, exercise room, library and a dock for fishing or launching kayaks or paddle boards. Sunset Beach is just a mile away,



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1836678



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5834710)