Tarpon Springs, FL
1653 Seascape Circle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

1653 Seascape Circle

1653 Seascape Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1653 Seascape Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Bright furnished 2/2 condo in Tarpon Springs! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This condo is furnished and can be rented for 6 or 12 month leases. The unit is on the first floor and features two bedrooms, two full baths, split floor plan, full size washer and dryer, lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, a screened-in lanai and additional patio deck facing a mangrove-lined water way with access to the Gulf.

This community is centrally located close to shopping, post office, and restaurants, and offers a pool, clubhouse, exercise room, library and a dock for fishing or launching kayaks or paddle boards. Sunset Beach is just a mile away,

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1836678

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5834710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 Seascape Circle have any available units?
1653 Seascape Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1653 Seascape Circle have?
Some of 1653 Seascape Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 Seascape Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1653 Seascape Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 Seascape Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1653 Seascape Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1653 Seascape Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1653 Seascape Circle offers parking.
Does 1653 Seascape Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1653 Seascape Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 Seascape Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1653 Seascape Circle has a pool.
Does 1653 Seascape Circle have accessible units?
No, 1653 Seascape Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 Seascape Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1653 Seascape Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1653 Seascape Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1653 Seascape Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

