All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Find more places like 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE

1615 Stone Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1615 Stone Creek Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
No Pets. Furnished, Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage home available for 1 year lease. Conveniently located a little over a mile from the beach. Tarpon Springs was voted #1 Historic Small Town in USA Today poll last year. Modern kitchen with island and bar is open to dining and family room. Bright and light with all ceramic tile throughout. Large back patio with pavers and fire pit. Fenced back yard. Close to Sunset Beach, Fred Howard Beach Park, Sponge Docks, Dunedin is 9 miles and Clearwater Beach is only 15 miles from this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Similar Pages

Tarpon Springs 1 BedroomsTarpon Springs 2 Bedrooms
Tarpon Springs Accessible ApartmentsTarpon Springs Apartments with Balcony
Tarpon Springs Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College