1615 STONE CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

No Pets. Furnished, Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage home available for 1 year lease. Conveniently located a little over a mile from the beach. Tarpon Springs was voted #1 Historic Small Town in USA Today poll last year. Modern kitchen with island and bar is open to dining and family room. Bright and light with all ceramic tile throughout. Large back patio with pavers and fire pit. Fenced back yard. Close to Sunset Beach, Fred Howard Beach Park, Sponge Docks, Dunedin is 9 miles and Clearwater Beach is only 15 miles from this home.