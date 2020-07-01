All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE

1276 Salt Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1276 Salt Lake Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Privacy and Beauty in this gated community of North Lake. Tiled entrance takes you to a tiled living area with volume ceilings, and sliders out to the open patio area in the back of the home. Spacious open kitchen into eating area nook and breakfast bar. Inside laundry room just off the kitchen with washer/dryer. This home offers a split bedroom plan. The master with carpet, double doors into the master bathroom has double sink vanities and tiled walk in shower. The carpeted guest bedrooms are located together along with the guest bathroom. Smaller room in the front of the home has a small closet and wood laminate flooring, Perfect for a home office, playroom or guest bedroom. There is a gas water heater. Access to the Pinellas Trail is right outside the community gates! Tarpon Springs was named for the fish found in the nearby waters, but is now known as the 'sponge capital of the world,' and for its 51 miles of waterfront. In addition, its charming downtown center with plenty of shopping and restaurants, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This is a non smoking residence with lawn maintenance included in the rent. The owner may consider a small pet with pet fee. There is a $100 HOA application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

