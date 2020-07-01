1276 SALT LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Privacy and Beauty in this gated community of North Lake. Tiled entrance takes you to a tiled living area with volume ceilings, and sliders out to the open patio area in the back of the home. Spacious open kitchen into eating area nook and breakfast bar. Inside laundry room just off the kitchen with washer/dryer. This home offers a split bedroom plan. The master with carpet, double doors into the master bathroom has double sink vanities and tiled walk in shower. The carpeted guest bedrooms are located together along with the guest bathroom. Smaller room in the front of the home has a small closet and wood laminate flooring, Perfect for a home office, playroom or guest bedroom. There is a gas water heater. Access to the Pinellas Trail is right outside the community gates! Tarpon Springs was named for the fish found in the nearby waters, but is now known as the 'sponge capital of the world,' and for its 51 miles of waterfront. In addition, its charming downtown center with plenty of shopping and restaurants, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This is a non smoking residence with lawn maintenance included in the rent. The owner may consider a small pet with pet fee. There is a $100 HOA application fee.