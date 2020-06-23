All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE

1210 South Pointe Alexis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1210 South Pointe Alexis Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Pointe Alexis

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy the serene views of the pond in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in the award winning community of Pointe Alexis which is in picturesque Tarpon Springs. This wonderful home features an open main living area with valted ceilings, a separate dining area and a light and bright kitchen with an additional dinette eating space for your family meals. This is a split bedroom plan with the 2 secondary bedrooms on one side of the house sharing a full bathroom and the master suite on the other side of the house. Oversized master bedroom with an en suite bathroom featuring a large vanity with double sinks, a walk in closet and a walk in shower.The 2 car garage is overized. Large covered Florida room directly off main living area with waterfront views of the pond with all the aquatic birds of Florida. Across the street to the newly remodeled clubhouse and 5 star heated swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts and fitness center. Water, sewer, trash and lawn care included in the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have any available units?
1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have?
Some of 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
