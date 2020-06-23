1210 S POINTE ALEXIS DRIVE

Amenities

Enjoy the serene views of the pond in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in the award winning community of Pointe Alexis which is in picturesque Tarpon Springs. This wonderful home features an open main living area with valted ceilings, a separate dining area and a light and bright kitchen with an additional dinette eating space for your family meals. This is a split bedroom plan with the 2 secondary bedrooms on one side of the house sharing a full bathroom and the master suite on the other side of the house. Oversized master bedroom with an en suite bathroom featuring a large vanity with double sinks, a walk in closet and a walk in shower.The 2 car garage is overized. Large covered Florida room directly off main living area with waterfront views of the pond with all the aquatic birds of Florida. Across the street to the newly remodeled clubhouse and 5 star heated swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts and fitness center. Water, sewer, trash and lawn care included in the monthly rent.