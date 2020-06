Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room

Tenant is officially moving out on Wednesday, March 4th, the home will be ready Friday, March 6th. Beautifully renovated 3 bed/2bath home for rent in the taft area. Right next to the Orlando airport, and 5-10 minutes from the 528. Additional “Florida Room”, perfect for a game room or lounge. Huge yard. ADT Security System. $1700 per month, includes lawn care. First months rent and deposit needed at move in. Credit isn’t too important.