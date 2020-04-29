All apartments in Sun City Center
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

714 Indian Wells Ave.

714 Indian Wells Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

714 Indian Wells Avenue, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Unit 1

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
55+ NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME 1,515 sf UNDER AIR. ADDITIONAL ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM OR BEDROOM. PLUS A 25x8 SCREENED COVERED PORCH LOTS OF ROOM FOR FAMILY AND GUEST. GREAT LOCATION CONVENIENT TO RESTAURANTS, BANKS, GROCERY STORES, SHOPPING, POST OFFICE AND RECREATION CENTER. GOLF CARTS ARE THE 2ND MODE OF TRANSPORTATION TO THE RECREATION CENTER WITH INDOOR & OUTDOOR POOLS, ARTS & CRAFTS, HOBBY AND MEETING ROOMS AS WELL AS LOCAL SHOPPING AND MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS. SUN CITY IS WITHIN A SHORT DRIVING DISTANCE TO SARASOTA, ST. PETE AND TAMPA FEATURING PROFESSIONAL SPORTING EVENTS, THE ARTS AND AMERICA'S AWARD WINNING BEACHES.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1544342?accessKey=5d66

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972

(RLNE4259014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

