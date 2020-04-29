714 Indian Wells Ave.

Amenities

55+ NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME 1,515 sf UNDER AIR. ADDITIONAL ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM OR BEDROOM. PLUS A 25x8 SCREENED COVERED PORCH LOTS OF ROOM FOR FAMILY AND GUEST. GREAT LOCATION CONVENIENT TO RESTAURANTS, BANKS, GROCERY STORES, SHOPPING, POST OFFICE AND RECREATION CENTER. GOLF CARTS ARE THE 2ND MODE OF TRANSPORTATION TO THE RECREATION CENTER WITH INDOOR & OUTDOOR POOLS, ARTS & CRAFTS, HOBBY AND MEETING ROOMS AS WELL AS LOCAL SHOPPING AND MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS. SUN CITY IS WITHIN A SHORT DRIVING DISTANCE TO SARASOTA, ST. PETE AND TAMPA FEATURING PROFESSIONAL SPORTING EVENTS, THE ARTS AND AMERICA'S AWARD WINNING BEACHES.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1544342?accessKey=5d66



For any additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972



